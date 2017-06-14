Video Shows Erie Garbage Truck Crash Into Barber Shop - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Video Shows Erie Garbage Truck Crash Into Barber Shop



Video from a surveillance camera at the intersection of 18th and Cherry Streets in Erie, shows the impact that led to a City of Erie refuse truck crashing into a barber shop.

The accident occurred around 5 am.   The video shows the car, traveling north on Cherry, and the truck traveling west on 18th.   It looks like neither vehicle slowed down at the intersection.  The two vehicles collided and the garbage truck crashed into the Ruiz Barber Shop at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Residents and business owners in the neighborhood claim the traffic light at the intersection changes from green to red very quickly without an extended yellow.  They claim many accidents have occurred at the intersection.  

One person, the driver of the car, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The garbage truck remained lodged in barber shop for most of the morning,until city code enforcement deemed it could be safely removed without compromising the building.

Clean-up work at the barber shop began immediately after the truck was removed.

Erie News Now will have more information on the crash at beginning at 5pm.


   

