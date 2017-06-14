18th & Cherry Has History of Wall-Crushing Accidents

A West Erie barber shop is in need of repairs after a city garbage truck crashed into it this morning.

The accident occurred around 5 o' clock this morning at 18th and Cherry. It was captured on video by the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network. Neither a car heading north on Cherry, nor a City of Erie garbage truck, heading west on 18th, slowed down at the intersection. After a collision, the garbage truck ended up inside Ruiz Barber Shop on the northwest corner. Police say the driver of the car ran a red light.



Frank Corsale is a businessman whose family owns the barber shop building and the former Arnone's Building across Cherry Street. He says similar accidents have taken place at the intersection.

"Over the years, we have had three different cars in this building alone, and Arnone's, when they were there, there were two cars in their building as well," Corsale said.

Because there are so many accidents at the intersection, Corsale would like to city to erect barriers in front of the sidewalks to prevent pedestrians, and buildings, from being hit.

He says buildings are too close to the street, and that's the reason for many of the accidents. He says there's no line of sight at the intersection for a driver to predict if another driver might run a red light.