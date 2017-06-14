Co-workers React to Murder Charges in the Case of Missing Woman Karen Leclair

People who knew and worked with Karen Leclair are beyond sad that what was first reported as an accident on the water, is now considered a case of murder, with her husband Christopher Leclair, facing homicide charges.

Karen Leclair had a 12 year career at Superior Toyota, climbing the ladder to be a key employee in the accounting department. Co-workers had nothing but praise for Leclair. "She never had a bad word to say about anyone, she was always very friendly, very outgoing, willing to help out anywhere that she could, said Julie Rosenquest,who worked closely with Leclair. Becoming emotional, she added. "Willing to stay late, willing to come in early, she was just everybody's friend, I mean this whole dealership, we're all family and we lost a family member."

Karen's boss, Tim Fox, the General Manager of the dealership also spoke about the loss. "Karen was a model employee, she was always here on time, always reliable, got along with everybody..,she was like a family member here and it's a huge loss," Fox said. "She was very knowledgeable from a work perspective, but from a culture perspective, she was a key player here."

In what is now a chilling twist on the timeline, suspect Chris Leclair called general manager Fox to let him know Karen wouldn't be coming to work."Karen's husband actually called me on Sunday evening, basically to let me know what had happened...and obviously that Karen wouldn't be to work on Monday," Fox said. A call he views differently in light of the new information. "To hear that things have taken a different turn and there might have been some violence involved, there's a lot of animosity, you know just like an attack on a family member, you feel angry and you want justice," Fox said, adding, "I mean obviously we want Karen found and we want this thing resolved."

The owners of the Edward John fishing charter boat, Laura Daniels and her husband Andy share dock space with the "Doris M" Commercial fishing boat, a vessel that's now part of the criminal investigation. State Police and Fish & Boat Commission investigators say security camera video shows the "Doris M" going out into the lake with Christopher Leclair and his wife Karen on board, and coming back to port without her. Those images are from the day before he reported her accidental fall from the boat. Laura had a casual acquaintance with the couple but can't believe that the crime hit so close to home. "It's very disturbing, I mean my heart goes out to her family," said Daniels, adding, "It's kind of a crazy thing to think of, the person that you share a dock with and walk and see every day is capable of doing something so heinous, not that we know all the details, but it's very disturbing."

Co-workers say Karen Leclair loved dogs. They plan to hold a vigil for her as well as a benefit for the ANNA Shelter and the Humane Society.

