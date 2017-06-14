Jamestown, New York Man Dies After Drowning in Chadakoin River - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jamestown, New York Man Dies After Drowning in Chadakoin River

Posted: Updated:

A Jamestown, New York man has died after an accidental drowning Wednesday afternoon.

A 47-year-old man fell into the Chadakoin River near Harrison and Winsor Streets in Jamestown just before 3 p.m.

It reportedly happened as the man was trying to cool off, police said.

Jamestown Fire and the Chautauqua County Dive Team recovered the body around 4 p.m.

The area was closed while emergency crews were at the scene.

