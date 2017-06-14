Two Men Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Child Pornography

A federal grand jury has indicted two men for the sexual exploitation of children.

Michael Heinrich, 66, formerly of Erie, faces nine counts.

Heinrich took sexually explicit photos of two kids who were under the age of five, according to the indictment.

He also possessed pictures on his computer of minors involved in sex acts, investigators said.

Nathan Kosmatine, 30, of Erie, was also indicted on three counts.

He distributed, received and possessed computer pictures and videos that showed minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the indictment said.