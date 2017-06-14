Two Men Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Child Pornography - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Men Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Child Pornography

Posted: Updated:

A federal grand jury has indicted two men for the sexual exploitation of children.

Michael Heinrich, 66, formerly of Erie, faces nine counts.

Heinrich took sexually explicit photos of two kids who were under the age of five, according to the indictment.

He also possessed pictures on his computer of minors involved in sex acts, investigators said.

Nathan Kosmatine, 30, of Erie, was also indicted on three counts.

He distributed, received and possessed computer pictures and videos that showed minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the indictment said.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com