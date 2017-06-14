Fluoride to be Added to Meadville's Water - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fluoride to be Added to Meadville's Water

Posted:

Fluoride will be added to the water in Meadville.

Board members for the Meadville Area Water Authority voted 3-2 to move ahead with the plans during a special meeting Wednesday morning at the Lew Davies Community Center.

The water authority will apply for a construction permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources.

It is required, so they can add fluoridation chemicals to the water facility.

