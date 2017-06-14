Millcreek Motorcycle Accident Send Man to Hospital - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Motorcycle Accident Send Man to Hospital

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

One man is being treated for injuries after being involved in an accident in Millcreek. 

Police told Erie News Now, the accident involving a car and a motorcycle happened just before 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, on W 16th St. near Giant Eagle.
The motorcyclist was going west, when a Chevy Cobalt, traveling east, turned in front of him to go into the Giant Eagle parking lot, causing a collision.
The 28-year-old man on the motorcycle was transported to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of injuries.
The 73 year old female driver of the car was uninjured.
No charges have been made at this time.

