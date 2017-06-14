Former Congresswoman Kathy Dahlkemper Said, GOP Baseball Shooting "Hits Close to Home"

Erie County Executive, Kathy Dahlkemper, once played on the congressional softball team when she served in Congress. She said she remembers those 7:00 a.m. practices on the field in Alexandria, Virginia, where the shooting took place.
She acknowledges the situation may have occurred due to party affiliation and stresses how people should not be targeted for having different political beliefs.
"I think the habitual around politics is extremely unhealthy. No matter where you stand on issues," said Dahlkemper.
Dahlkemper received death threats when she served on Congress, and said they handled them seriously, but acknowledges they're getting worse, especially to those serving on the national level.
"We all love our country, and we're all down there to serve our country, and to do the best job we can do. It's really unfortunate when something like this happens," she said.
Dahlkemper believes politicians can take the first step towards changing the political mindset, to help prevent these situations from occurring.
"We have to stop attacking each other in our campaigns. We have to stop going after people's personal character. We have to stick to the issues and understand that we see things in different ways."
U.S. Representative Mike Kelly sent Erie News Now a statement where Kelly condemned the attack,
“Early this morning, while I was attending mass at St. Peter’s on Capitol Hill, my colleagues in Alexandria came under a targeted attack that has left me saddened, sickened, but also grateful that it was not as gruesome as it could have been. I have known my friend Steve Scalise since first coming to Congress and have spent most of the day praying for his full recovery and that of the other innocent victims. The fact that everyone at that field was practicing for a bipartisan baseball game for charity makes this attack all the more tragic and disturbing. Thanks to the heroism of the security officers on the scene, untold lives were saved and a potential massacre was prevented. I wholeheartedly salute them, and all of the Capitol Police, for their daily professionalism and service to our nation. As we move forward as a Congress and a country,
I believe it’s time for all Americans to regain perspective about what our democracy should entail. Fueling our politics with the unadulterated hatred we’ve seen in recent months only serves to dehumanize our leaders, denigrate our First Amendment, and endanger our fellow citizens. It’s time to start seeing the best in each other, not only assuming the worst.”