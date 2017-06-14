Former Congresswoman Kathy Dahlkemper Said, GOP Baseball Shooting "Hits Close to Home"

Erie County Executive, Kathy Dahlkemper, once played on the congressional softball team when she served in Congress. She said she remembers those 7:00 a.m. practices on the field in Alexandria, Virginia, where the shooting took place.

She acknowledges the situation may have occurred due to party affiliation and stresses how people should not be targeted for having different political beliefs.

"I think the habitual around politics is extremely unhealthy. No matter where you stand on issues," said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper received death threats when she served on Congress, and said they handled them seriously, but acknowledges they're getting worse, especially to those serving on the national level.

"We all love our country, and we're all down there to serve our country, and to do the best job we can do. It's really unfortunate when something like this happens," she said.

Dahlkemper believes politicians can take the first step towards changing the political mindset, to help prevent these situations from occurring.

"We have to stop attacking each other in our campaigns. We have to stop going after people's personal character. We have to stick to the issues and understand that we see things in different ways."

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly sent Erie News Now a statement where Kelly condemned the attack,