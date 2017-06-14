Erie school administrators consider options to trim deficit

The good news is Erie School District administrators say the district's 2017-18 budget deficit is shrinking. But when it comes to the reorganization plan, it's still too early to tell if Central Tech High School's most damaged wing will be ready by the first day of school.

Chief Financial Officer and incoming-superintendent Brian Polito expects the cleanup to be complete by July 15 when previously scheduled work at the newly renamed Erie High School is scheduled to begin.

Right now he's unsure if students will have to move to another location if things aren't finished by the first day of school in August 28, Polito said following non-voting board meeting Wednesday evening.

This work also impacts the district's ongoing budget negotiations. Polito says the 2018 budget deficit is down to roughly $4-5 million when they account for savings through consolidation. They're still looking at a number of ways to pay off the rest, said Frank Petrungar, Jr., board president.

"We're still not going to know everything," Petrungar said. "Even with the consolidation, we're still $4-5 million out, and without having any information from the state, we still have to guess what our numbers are going to be."

The district must pass a budget by June 30, per Pennsylvania law. They're expected to continue budget negotiations when the board formally votes to accept the reorganization plan June 22.

Another option to trim the deficit is through early retirement incentives, but those aren't going according to plan. So far, 12 teachers have agreed to take the offer, but the district needs 25 to make it cost effective. And raising tuition at Collegiate Academy for county students could generate an additional $200,000 with the current proposal.

But board members want to continue negotiating that and a proposed tax increase of one-half percent in the 17-18 school year.

"It was something that we did include in all five years of our initial recovery plan," said Polito. "So it's something that we need some more guidance from the board as to whether or not we need a tax increase moving forward."

If necessary, the board should be prepared to pass the budget with projected state funds, Polito added during the meeting.

Much of that depends on the information the district receives from its financial advisory group, Public Financial Management. Because of delayed financial projections from PFM and because the board doesn't meet for a voting meeting until after their June 26th deadline, the district is expected to ask the Pa. Dept. of Education for -- at most -- a 30-day extension to resubmit its financial recovery plan.

Important dates for the Erie School District: