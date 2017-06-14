Dream Jeep Giveaway Begins - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dream Jeep Giveaway Begins

ERIE, Pa. -

The Vehicle was the lead band playing at Wednesday's Sunset Concert on beach six, and speaking of vehicles, also at the concert, there was a giveaway kickoff of a restored 1979 Jeep.
NFI Empire redesigns Jeeps of all kinds and partnered up with Presque Isle Partnership for this "Ultimate Beach Cruiser Package. 

Money raised for the giveaway each year goes to help keep the state park looking beautiful.

You can learn more about the restored Jeep, what else comes with it in the giveaway, and find out how to enter for your chance to win here.

