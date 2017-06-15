Man who Drowned in Chadakoin River in Jamestown Identified - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man who Drowned in Chadakoin River in Jamestown Identified

Posted: Updated:

Investigators have released the name of the man who drowned in Jamestown, New York's Chadakoin River Wednesday.

The coroner pronounced Dennis Plummer, 47, of Jamestown, dead at the scene.

Jamestown Police and Fire were first called to the Winsor and Chandler Street area of the river around 3 p.m. for a man who had been swimming.

They were told a man went under and did not resurface.

Plummer's body was found about 4 p.m. by Chautauqua County Dive Team members in about 10 feet of water.

Police are considering his death as an accidental drowning.

