Meth, Cocaine, Prescription Pills Seized from Jamestown, NY Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Meth, Cocaine, Prescription Pills Seized from Jamestown, NY Home

Posted: Updated:
Courtney Lucas and Jonathan Wright Courtney Lucas and Jonathan Wright

Two people are behind bars as investigators get meth, cocaine and prescription pills off the streets of Jamestown, New York.

Courtney Lucas, 23, and Jonathan Wright, 22, face charges for criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

They were arrested around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when investigators served a search warrant on a Barrett Avenue residence.

Both Lucas and Wright were found inside, as well as the drugs.

They have been arraigned and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

