Erie High Royals Name Head Coaches

The Erie High School Royals named head coaches for their fall and winter sports teams with the exception of wrestling which will be named soon. Those named today: Girls Volleyball: Kristin Thompson, Girls Golf: Kim Leasure, Boys Golf: Bruce Chase, Girls Tennis: Kimberlee Nikolai, Girls Soccer: John Sala, Boys Soccer: Robert Plonski, Football: Rob Matz, X-Country: Mike Loney, Cheerleading: Bridget Cieslak, Swimming: Brian Page, Bowling: Greg Holland, Boys Basketball: Tom Koval/Shannon Pullium (co-coaches), Girls Basktball: John Bowen