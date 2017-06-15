League of Women Voters Files Lawsuit Over Gerrymandering

The Pennsylvania League of Women Voters is taking the state legislature to court over the issue of gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is the redrawing of Congressional districts to give an Election Day advantage to one party over the other.

People usually point to Northwestern Pennsylvania when looking for a good example of gerrymandering. Republicans in 2010 controlled both the state house and senate, and the majority party controls the redistricting process for U.S. Congress, and for state house and senate districts.



It was in 2010 that Republican Mike Kelly, of Butler, defeated incumbent Democrat Kathy Dahlkemper, of Erie. in the Third Congressional District, which covered all of Erie County at the time. In a move believed to make it easier for Kelly to be re-elected, the Republican state legislature split the heavily Democratic Erie County in half. It moved half of Erie County voters into Republican Glenn Thompson's Fifth District, a district that is overwhelmingly Republican, except for the State College area.



The Erie County split is just one example in what the League of Women voters claim is "one of the worst gerrymandering states in the country." Mercyhurst Political Science Professor Joe Morris says there's a big downside to the practice.

"In my opinion, gerrymandering is probably the single biggest problem that our nation's politics faces today. The reason for that is, if you draw a Republican district, for example. that Republican, is about guaranteed to be re-elected for that district and has no incentive to compromise whatsoever. Washington D.C. is a culture that does not value compromise," Morris said.



Similar lawsuits have been filed in states such as Maryland and North Carolina. A suit filed in Wisconsin has made it to the U.S. Supreme Court and may be deliberated soon.