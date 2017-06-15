Preliminary Hearing Date Set for Man Charged After Wife Goes Missing in Lake

The Albion man charged with murder in the case of his missing wife is tentatively set to appear in court later this month.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 26 for Christopher Leclair, 48.

He is charged with one count of criminal homicide.

Leclair called the U.S. Coast Guard Sunday to report his wife Karen fell off their commercial fishing boat.

Surveillance video shows Leclair and his wife heading out onto the lake Saturday afternoon.

Chris Leclair returned about four hours later alone.

The video also shows Leclair heading out onto the water Sunday by himself when he made the missing persons call.

According to investigators, inconsistencies in the timeline the provided to them, as well as the video, led to the charges.

Leclair has obtained a lawyer, State Police said.

