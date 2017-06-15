Preliminary Hearing Date Set for Man Charged After Wife Goes Mis - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Preliminary Hearing Date Set for Man Charged After Wife Goes Missing in Lake

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Leclair Christopher Leclair

The Albion man charged with murder in the case of his missing wife is tentatively set to appear in court later this month.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 26 for Christopher Leclair, 48.

He is charged with one count of criminal homicide.

Leclair called the U.S. Coast Guard Sunday to report his wife Karen fell off their commercial fishing boat.

Surveillance video shows Leclair and his wife heading out onto the lake Saturday afternoon.

Chris Leclair returned about four hours later alone.

The video also shows Leclair heading out onto the water Sunday by himself when he made the missing persons call.

According to investigators, inconsistencies in the timeline the provided to them, as well as the video, led to the charges.

Leclair has obtained a lawyer, State Police said.

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com