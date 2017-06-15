Employers Provide Advice to Students Participating in Summer Jobs Program

Young adults participating in this year's Summer Jobs and More (JAM) program are getting ready to start working.

Representatives from area employers presented to the students Thursday morning at Gannon University's Zurn Science Center.

They learned about employer expectations, how to save and invest the money they earn, their education options after high school and trade jobs.

It's all part of orientation week.

175 students are participating in the fourth year of Summer JAM.

95 percent of the students who have signed up for the program completed it.

Representatives from Erie Insurance, Widget Financial, Edinboro University and H. Jack Langer Plumbing and Heating spoke to the students.

About 50 employers are involved in the jobs program.