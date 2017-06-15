VNEA World Junior Pool Championships Brings Hundreds to Erie

Nearly 300 junior pool players and plenty of spectators will be spending the weekend in Erie.

The 27th annual VNEA World Junior Pool Championships started Thursday evening at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Participants are competing in three divisions based on age.

The players range from 7 to 20 years old and represent eight states, Canada and New Zealand.

The competitors will square off in singles, teams and scotch doubles formats.

There will also be several artistic and speed pool challenges throughout the weekend.

The World Junior Pool Championship run through Sunday.

Admission is free for spectators.

More information is available here.