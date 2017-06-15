Erie City Mission Moves Forward with $3 Million Expansion

The Erie City Mission is moving forward with a $3 million expansion.

On Thursday, members of the community gathered outside of the Erie City Mission to break ground on Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the organization’s expansion project.

Phase 2 includes the construction of a new kitchen and an expanded dining hall. The City Mission currently serves up to 250 meals a day and up to 180 thousand meals a year.

Phase 3 of the project includes the construction of a new chapel. According to Erie City Mission Executive Director Steve Westbrook, next year, the City Mission plans to tear down the former Knights of Columbus building and build the new chapel on the corner of East 11th and French Streets.

Westbrook says both projects will allow the mission to continue to help the hungry, the homeless, and those who are recovering from addiction

"We are very thankful for the generosity of Erie,” said Westbrook. “They've taken care of the Erie City Mission for 106 years. We're continuing to do the good work of helping people who are hungry, homeless, those recovering from addictions and this is going to help us do that with quality and dignity.”

Crews are expected to finish the kitchen and dining hall by the end of the year.