Erie Brewing Company opens expanded production facility, brewpub

One of the biggest breweries in the region is getting even bigger.

"It has been slammed since we unlocked the door at 11a.m.," said Giselle Main, brewpub manager.

The Erie Brewing Company officially opened their new production facility and brewpub Thursday. The new facility in Harborcreek Township's Knowledge Park will double the brewing capacity. It comes equipped with a much larger, two-story brewpub, replacing their smaller brewery in Erie.

"At 12th St., we only had a tasting room that you could fit maybe 10 people in it," said Main. "Here, you get to sit down, you get a dining experience, you can hang out."

And customers are taking notice.

"The other place was pretty small, cramped," said James Milewski, of Erie. "They have room to expand and grow here."

And what goes good with beer? How about some pizza; in this case, a local favorite: Edinboro-based, John's Wildwood Pizzeria.

"I think Erie has been waiting for something like this, to have good craft beer and gourmet pizza," said Sarah Milewski, also of Erie.

The expansion comes as the craft beer industry is rapidly expanding. Over 5,300 breweries are operating in the United States -- the most ever, according to the Brewers Association, the non-profit trade organization representing brewers across the country. Those breweries generate over $55.7 billion to local economies, according to the Brewers Association's 2014 numbers.

That's spurring a new trend, called "beer tourism."

"We've had people from the Lake Erie Ale Trail, we've had people from out of state today," said Main.

In fact, beer tourism has become such a big part of the business that seven percent of all craft beer sales happen at the brewpubs themselves.

"Now that there is food here and they're going to be open more hours, it's going to be one of those destinations," said David Baxter, of Lake City.

A destination that has craft beer lovers all hopped up.