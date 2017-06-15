Residents Address Tax Concerns at First Community College Meeting

A small crowd came out to the first public meeting for the Erie County Community College at Union City High School, but they had big concerns.

"Primarily I wanted to talk about the impact on the taxpayer in Erie County," said Dan Hopson, a Union City resident.

Hopson was one of those who addressed the board. He is a supporter of the concept of community colleges, but he wanted to learn how this would affect the county taxpayer.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and representatives from Empower Erie explained they don't expect there to be a burden on taxpayers, and they are planning on using gaming funds from the state.

The plan says they would be covered for the first five years, and possibly years six through eight.

"We're not sure what's happening with gaming funds right now, there could be more possibility with gaming, we're not sure of that," said Kathy Dahlkemper.

Hopson said his questions were answered, but he needs to see details before he jumps on board. He also disagreed with the use of the gaming funds.

"It's nice when they're there but there's no guarantee it's always going to be there. If we start a community college, and for some reason those funds go away, the Erie County taxpayer is going to be stuck with the bill," said Hopson.

Senator Dan Laughlin was in attendance as well, to learn and ask questions. He discussed the gaming funds reminding everyone in attendance they aren't a guarantee yet.

"Everything is up in the air right now. My main focus is obviously to make sure we get our local share. Then we can figure out how to spend it," said Laughlin.

Another main concern was the location of the school. Tentative plans place the school in the City of Erie. County residents stressed the need for it to be more central in the county.

The next meeting is Monday, June 19th at 7 p.m., at Harborcreek High School.

