Summer Fun Friday: June 16th, 2017

There's a ton going on this weekend not only for Father's Day but also as we prepare to welcome the summer solstice coming up on Wednesday.

One of the big ones in town this weekend is none other than the Thurston Classic .

If you would like to witness the magic of the high flying balloons, things are picking up Friday with the VIP flight at 6:15 and continuing throughout the weekend.

As always the Thurston Classic is free, just a reminder that spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the balloons from the launch field here at Allegheny.

There are many other fun Friday events taking place throughout the region.



Including a fun one for all the music buffs.

The annual Jazz and blues walk returns this Saturday to downtown Erie.

The event will feature six performances by local jazz cats at venues around the city.

Things kick off Saturday at 6 p.m.

Admission is a $15 donation to access all venues.

For more details, visit www.jazzerie.com.



Next up is a fun one for all the members of the Wesleyville community.

Wesleyville Days is taking place on Saturday at the Wesleyville Memorial Ball Field.

They have a ton planned for the day including fireworks, bounce houses, and live music.

Admission to the event is free and for more info you can log on to the Wesleyville Community Day Facebook page.

And over in Lake City the fire department is hosting their annual carnival this weekend.

Things start tonight at 5 p.m. and go through Saturday night.

There will be plenty of carnival rides, prize drawings and much more for the whole family to enjoy.



Stick with Erie News Now Sunrise every Friday morning all summer long for more summer fun Friday events.