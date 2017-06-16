Pennsylvania Unemployment Rate Sees Increase in May

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate saw a slight increase in May.

It increased one-tenth of a point from April to 5 percent. It's the second monthly increase after four consecutive declines.

That's higher than the country's unemployment rate of 4.3 percent for May.

Resident employment increased by 2,000 but unemployment expanded by 8,000.

Construction saw the largest drop while leisure and hospitality saw the greatest increase.

Professional and business services set a record high for May while manufacturing declined to the lowest level since January 1990.