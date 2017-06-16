Pennsylvania Unemployment Rate Sees Increase in May - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Unemployment Rate Sees Increase in May

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate saw a slight increase in May.

It increased one-tenth of a point from April to 5 percent. It's the second monthly increase after four consecutive declines.

That's higher than the country's unemployment rate of 4.3 percent for May.

Resident employment increased by 2,000 but unemployment expanded by 8,000.

Construction saw the largest drop while leisure and hospitality saw the greatest increase.

Professional and business services set a record high for May while manufacturing declined to the lowest level since January 1990.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com