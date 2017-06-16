Erie Man Arrested For Assaulting & Choking Erie Woman

An Erie man is charged with sending a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Friday morning, U.S. Marshals and the Erie SWAT Team nabbed Samuel Tirado, 37, at a home in the 400 block of west 5th street, in Erie.

Tirado had been wanted by Erie police since Tuesday, for a June 1st attack on a 23-year-old woman.

Police say he assaulted and choked her, in the 300 block of west 5th street.

She suffered a serious throat injury, and was hospitalized.

Tirado is charged with two counts of strangulation, assault, possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Police say they seized a small amount of cocaine, when they arrested him Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Marshals Western PA Fugitive Task Force, Tirado was also wanted on a federal probation warrant, the original charge with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

After arraignment, he was set to the Erie county prison.