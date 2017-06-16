Sen. Laughlin Holds Closed Meeting with County Officials Over ECGRA's Future

Last week, the state house passed a gaming legislation bill which included cutting the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA). State Senator Dan Laughlin needs to decide how he will help the senate address this bill and the gaming funds that comes from it.

"Well there's only so much money to be spread around, and some of it's already accounted for," said Sen. Laughlin.

Last year, Erie County received 11 million dollars, half went to the county, half to ECGRA to disperse to non profits and organizations. If ECGRA is done away with, the funds will be dispersed by county politicians.

At a public meeting, Thursday night in Union City, for the proposed community college, residents were told funding for the school would come from gaming funds, instead of the taxpayers. The county still plans on using the half that doesn't go to ECGRA, towards the Erie County Community College.

"There's 11 million dollars of gaming funds, we would just be using the funds that the county already gets for that project. What happens to ECGRA really has no impact on the community college or funding mechanisms for that," said Jay Breneman, Chairman for the Erie County Council.

For now, Laughlin is focused on ECGRA if Erie County will receive the gaming funds.

"The biggest thing is we still need to iron it out and make sure that we actually get the local share. We can always argue out how to spend it," said Sen. Laughlin.

Under the current proposed, and house-passed gaming legislation, ten million dollars is being allocated to Erie County, compared to eleven million dollars, which is what the county received last year. This number can change when the Senate reviews and votes on the bill.