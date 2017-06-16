Lake City Fire Co. Festival highlights fundraising needs of volunteer departments

From the food to the rides, residents of western Erie County are sliding and swinging into summer at this weekend's Lake City Fire Company's Carnival.

"My favorite part is the ox roast," said Geri Mix, of Lake City, who says she has attended the festival annually since 1975.

"I like to see the community come back together," said Jim Potts, also of Lake City.

The 93rd annual festival serves at the primary fundraiser for the fire department. Chief Tom Hosack is hoping the three-day event will generate $15,000-$20,000.

"We use this funding to help upgrade the equipment and everyday costs of operating a business," said Hosack, who is in his first year as chief.

But the annual operating budget for Lake City and other local volunteer fire departments can sometimes go into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, Hosack said, which makes festivals like these even more important.

Pennsylvania has the third-most volunteer fire companies in the country, with more than 1,700 registered with the U.S. Fire Administration, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

That's why firefighters and their friends fire up the grill, cooking up those famous sausage sandwiches each June.

"We go through about 250-300 lbs. of sausage a night," said Tim Olesnanik, who heads the kitchen at the carnival.

And why the fire station is converted into a bingo hall, the nearby field: an amusement park. But the chief and his crew say the profits aren't always increasing.

"We can tell during the night, out in the games and the main prize tent that there is a slow decrease over the years," said Hosack.

But Lake City residents Jim Potts and Geri Mix have been coming to the carnival for decades to support the firefighters.

"(Firefighters) are more important than (people) would ever know, until they have a problem in need of a firefighter and they're not there," said Potts.

And Potts and Mix are not stopping now.