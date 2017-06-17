17 Year Old Injured in East Erie Stabbing - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

17 Year Old Injured in East Erie Stabbing

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a 17 year old Friday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of East 9th Street shortly after 8 p.m.

They found the male victim with a stab wound on the chest.

He was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

A suspect ran north and eventually through a house before he was arrested by police.

There is no word on any charges.

