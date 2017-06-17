Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Charges in November Robbery

One of the men charged in a November robbery returned to court Friday morning.

Richard Ricks, 24, pleaded guilty to robbery and terroristic threats.

Investigators say Ricks walked into Gary's Variety Store on Buffalo Road and demanded money.

Police say a witness gave them a description of the vehicle involved, which they later found on Glendale Avenue.

That's where Tyvonn Green reportedly admitted to driving it earlier and later told police during questioning that he was involved in the robbery.

Police say inside the vehicle they found black clothing and a mask that Ricks used in the crime.

Ricks will be sentenced in August.