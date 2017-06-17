Traffic Stop in Fairview Township Leads to Drugs, Three Arrests

Pennsylvania State Police arrested three people Friday night after a traffic stop resulted in a drug bust.

It happened at the Burger King in Fairview Township around 11 p.m.

The driver of the car was Christine Reynolds, of McKean. She was arrested on DUI charges.

The passengers - Stephanie Potter, of Edinboro, and Anton Lockhart, of McKean - were both wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Department and taken to the Erie County Prison.

State Police arrested Potter on several charges, including possession of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.