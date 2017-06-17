Traffic Stop in Fairview Township Leads to Drugs, Three Arrests - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Traffic Stop in Fairview Township Leads to Drugs, Three Arrests

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police arrested three people Friday night after a traffic stop resulted in a drug bust.

It happened at the Burger King in Fairview Township around 11 p.m.

The driver of the car was Christine Reynolds, of McKean. She was arrested on DUI charges.

The passengers - Stephanie Potter, of Edinboro, and Anton Lockhart, of McKean - were both wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Department and taken to the Erie County Prison.

State Police arrested Potter on several charges, including possession of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com