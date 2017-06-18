Sons Give Dad the Ultimate Gift

On this Father’s Day, a couple of sons are giving their dad the ultimate gift.

"Every time my dad and I get together the talk always turns to this truck, and how he wishes we could find it,” says Jeff Corklin.

So, that’s exactly what he did. Jeff found his dad John’s 1972 International Transtar 4200.

"It was in a field behind a barn, behind a mound of dirt. It was surprisingly still in pretty decent shape,” explains Jeff.

When he told his brother Jon about it, they knew they needed to buy it, and restore the truck.

"We had to think about all the time and the expense that it was going to take to get this done... But then my brother Jeff, he says "Well, in life it's the things that you don't do that turn out being the things that you regret." And so we said, "Well, let's do it,"" says Jon.

The brothers took the truck to Rick at HBR Trucks in McKean.

"I looked at it and thought, "It's got potential, it can be done. It's going to be a lot of work, but we can do it,” says Rick Pratschler, owner of HBR Trucks.

When restoring the truck one of the most important things to the Corklin brothers was making sure the truck was as close to its original state as possible.

"Pretty much from the cab forward is pretty much original, other than the front wheels,” explains Rick.

After 9 months of work, everything inside the truck cab brought back vivid memories for Jeff.

"It's exactly like I remember it. Like I said, it's got the pin striping and everything is exactly the same. So, it was a real thrill for me to actually get to drive it,” says Jeff.

The reaction the Corklin brothers are expecting from their dad?

"It's hard to say, my father is not a real emotional type of person, but he's going to be pleased. He'll be happy, I'm anxious to see what happens,” says Jon.

"I don't know, it's going to be anything from pure joy to possibly tears. You know, so, I guess we'll just have to wait and see,” says Jeff.

Erie News Now is there for the surprise. Stay tuned for John’s reaction.