Severe Weather Tonight - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Severe Weather Tonight

Posted: Updated:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:15 PM for Warren County - seek shelter immediately.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for northern Erie County until 10:45 PM, extending along the lakeshore both east and west of the area. Rain totals over the past 36 hours are approaching 4", significant roadway flooding is expected - even after the rainfall has subsided. Expect possible road closures in low lying areas, especially near the lakeshore. Turn around, don't drown.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 PM for much of the viewing area including Crawford, Erie and Warren counties.

For more updates on watches and warnings, follow our Facebook page at Erie News Now and download our First Warning Weather app, free of charge, from then Apple Store or Google Play.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com