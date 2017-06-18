Severe Weather Tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:15 PM for Warren County - seek shelter immediately.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for northern Erie County until 10:45 PM, extending along the lakeshore both east and west of the area. Rain totals over the past 36 hours are approaching 4", significant roadway flooding is expected - even after the rainfall has subsided. Expect possible road closures in low lying areas, especially near the lakeshore. Turn around, don't drown.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 9 PM for much of the viewing area including Crawford, Erie and Warren counties.

