Heavy Rains Cause Flooding Problems Across Erie County

Erie County and the tri-state region have been hit with a series of rainstorms that began Sunday afternoon and continued into Sunday evening. From the city of Erie to Millcreek, crews are answering calls for drivers swamped in high water.

On West 12th Street Erie News Now captured deep standing water, that forced several drivers to turn their vehicles around. The street looked live a river after the downpour that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Police were calling for barricades on the Bayfront Parkway. The force of the flash flooding caused manhole covers to be pushed out of place as rainwater bubbled up.

Authorities were also called to 104 Oregon Avenue for a report of a collapse due to the heavy rains and a possible gas leak. Stay tuned to WICU/WSEE for weather updates, and to our Erie News Now facebook page for the latest information. We will have a full report tonight on Erie News Now.