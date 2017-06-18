Koepka Makes History With U.S. Open Title - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Koepka Makes History With U.S. Open Title

Posted: Updated:

Brooks Koepka claimed the 2017 U.S. Open title Sunday, doing so in historic fashion.

Koepka who entered the day just a shot behind leader Brian Harman at 11 under par faced off against three others entering the Par 5 14th. On that hole Koepka was able to use his third shot from the hillside bunker to position himself for a run down the final four holes.

The U.S. Open seemed like as if it would be a close finish with four in contention. However Koepka, took a four stroke lead over the final holes to win his first ever Major in the 117th U.S. Open The Florida native also tied Rory Mllroy for the lowest total ever in a U.S. Open.

Brooks Koepka becomes the seventh-straight first-time Major winner.

The next PGA Major event is the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, July 20-23.
 

