All Lanes of West 12th Street Flooded After Heavy Rains

The waters are receding after a round of flash flooding swamped West 12th Street. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The run off from a series of heavy downpours was just too much for the storm drains to handle on the major east-west route. From Plum to Cascade all the east and westbound lanes of 12th Street, were underwater.

Cars were forced to make a u-turn, and head east to get out of the deep standing water. An Erie fire department truck moved in to block the westbound lanes to let drivers know they couldn't pass through, until the storm drains could catch up.