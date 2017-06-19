Landslide 12th and Greengarden - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Landslide 12th and Greengarden

Greengarden and West 12th Landslide Greengarden and West 12th Landslide

Erie is not an area prone to landslides, but one happened on Sunday evening, as heavy rainwater runoff washed toward the lake Erie shoreline.

The landslide happened on a hill just east of West 12th Street and Greengarden Boulevard, on the property of the former Lamar advertising business. A large swath of sod and mud washed right off the hill and into 12th Street. It appeared that the saturated ground and grass simply gave way.

Erie police responded, and blocked one lane of eastbound traffic, until heavy equipment could move in and clean up the mess.

