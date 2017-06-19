Foundation of Home Collapses After Heavy Rains

Floodwaters from heavy downpours Sunday afternoon and evening caused the foundation of a home to collapse. It happened at 920 West 23rd Street near Cascade.

The Slawinski family was home at the time, but no one got hurt. They say their street often floods in heavy rains, but this incident left them shaken.

Mrs. Slawinski said it sounded like an explosion when the wall came tumbling down, and it ruptured a gas line as well. Her daughter Rita had gone outside to check out the flooding when she heard her mother scream. "I ran up, she said the whole wall was gone and I went in and opened the basement doors and everything was washing in, the brick, the washer was across the basement...dirt was just pouring in and water," Rita said.>

The family has several pets including dogs, cats, birds, and rats. They hurried to get the pets out safely.

City or Erie code enforcement officials came to check out the damage. It is extensive.

With all those pets, the family wasn't sure where they would be able to stay.