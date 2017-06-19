Disaster Declared in Millcreek and West County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Disaster Declared in Millcreek and West County

Posted:
Flood damage reporting plans announced Flood damage reporting plans announced

Officials in Millcreek Township declared a disaster Sunday evening, as the collective damage from flooding continued to mount. Millcreek opened an official Emergency Operations Center at the township building, where anyone displaced by flooding or other storm damage could go.

Emergency Management Director Matt Exley announced that the township has set up a special number to call if you live in Millcreek Township and have damage to report.  That number is 833-1303.

A short time later, Andrew Jarvi who is the Emergency Management Coordinator for West Erie County EMA announced that damage should be reported by email in several western Erie County communities.  

Residents of Girard Borough, Girard Township and Springfield Township as well as Albion Borough, Conneaut Township, Platea Borough, Cranesville Borough, Elk Creek Township, Franklin Township, McKean Borough, McKean Township, Washington Township, and Edinboro who have sustained damage to their home due to the severe thunderstorms and flooding on Sunday, June 18th 2017 are asked to email the West Erie County Emergency Management Agency at wecema.emc@gmail.com  or call your local municipality’s office with your name, address and contact information. This information is needed for assessing the damage caused by this storm.

