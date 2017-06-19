Getaway Driver in January Murder Pleads Guilty - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Getaway Driver in January Murder Pleads Guilty

Posted: Updated:
Shawnquel Pennamon Shawnquel Pennamon

One of three people charged in connection to a deadly January shooting made his way into court this morning.

Twenty-four year old Shawnquel Pennamon pleaded guilty today to obstructing administration of the law. 

It’s all connected to the January murder of 26-year-old Marcell Flemings outside an east Erie gas station.  Police say Pennamon drove the 24-year-old accused shooter, Merle Page Jr., away from the scene.

The Erie County Assistant District Attorney dropped a felony charge of aiding in a crime, and a misdemeanor of tampering with evidence.

In exchange to pleading guilty, Pennamon will have to testify, if asked, during Page Jr.’s murder trial.

Page will be sentenced on August 3rd.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com