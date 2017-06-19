Getaway Driver in January Murder Pleads Guilty

One of three people charged in connection to a deadly January shooting made his way into court this morning.

Twenty-four year old Shawnquel Pennamon pleaded guilty today to obstructing administration of the law.

It’s all connected to the January murder of 26-year-old Marcell Flemings outside an east Erie gas station. Police say Pennamon drove the 24-year-old accused shooter, Merle Page Jr., away from the scene.

The Erie County Assistant District Attorney dropped a felony charge of aiding in a crime, and a misdemeanor of tampering with evidence.

In exchange to pleading guilty, Pennamon will have to testify, if asked, during Page Jr.’s murder trial.

Page will be sentenced on August 3rd.