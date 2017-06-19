African American Boys Academy Opens - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

African American Boys Academy Opens

African American Boys Academy

Classes began today at Erie's newly established African American Boys Academy.

Sixty boys ages 9-12 are enrolled in the five week summer session.

The Eagle's Nest Leadership Corporation established the academy with the help of community support.

Students are learning life skills including conflict resolution, combined with African American history.

And each boy will be assigned an adult mentor.

The goal is to steer the boys away from crime and violence toward a path of success.

Academy Founder Bishop Dwane Brock said, "I am saying let's take these boys while they are yet young and change their thinking. And put a dynamic in them where they are going to be successful in life. And that is the whole premise of this institution."

Although the school is focusing on African American youth, boys of all races can apply to the academy.

