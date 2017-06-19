Dog Fighting Trial Underway in Erie County Court - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Dog Fighting Trial Underway in Erie County Court



The trial is underway for an Erie man accused of operating a dog fighting ring.

Danny Swift, 41, was  charged in August with multiple counts of animal cruelty. During opening arguments, Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri told the jury he will be calling Erie Police Officer Cheryl Frey to the stand.  It was Frey who first responded to Swift's West 28th Street home after receiving a complaint about suspected dog fighting. Daneri says Frey will testify about seeing two dogs fighting in the backyard upon her arrival. 14 pit bulls were confiscated from Swift's property that night.
               

Defense Attorney Anthony Rodrigues did not say much during his opening statements, except to tell the jury that Officer Frey is currently suspended from the Erie Police force and is facing criminal charges. He told the jury he will get into that during the trial.
      

Testimony will continue tomorrow in Erie County Court.

