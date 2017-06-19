Millcreek Township Assessing Storm and Flood Damage - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Township Assessing Storm and Flood Damage

Posted: Updated:
Munot Plastics flooded by storm water Munot Plastics flooded by storm water

The region is cleaning up and counting the losses after all the flooding from heavy downpours Sunday afternoon.

In Millcreek Township, the cost is expected to be high. Munot Plastics Inc. on west 17th Street is one of many businesses hit hard in the flooding and waiting for the waters to recede. The company makes heat molded plastic packaging. The water is so deep inside that production and shipping to customers is at a standstill.

Along Indiana Drive, in Millcreek, restoration companies are helping dozens of homeowners who found their homes flooded with sewer and storm water. They are hauling out wet and ruined carpets and belongings.

Residents and township officials agree on one thing, the rains were too much for Millcreek's storm water management system to handle.

