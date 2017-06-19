Fill a Car, Comfort a Vet - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fill a Car, Comfort a Vet

Posted: Updated:

A van-full of kitchen supplies was donated to the Veteran's Miracle Center of Erie, Monday morning. 

Comfort Keepers and First Choice Auto of Fairview came together to 'fill up a car' with donated kitchen items for the VMC.

They drove the vehicle around the area collecting donations, and when they ran out of room, they upgraded to a dodge caravan.

They drove the supplies to the VMC and said how thankful they are for the communities support.

"We put all the seats down in that van, pushed the front seats forward and it was filled to capacity. We couldn't have fit one more thing in there," Linda Straub, co-owner of 1st Choice Auto in Fairview.

"Things just kept coming and coming and coming. It just really over-flowed out hearts and we were truly excited to bring all of these things here," said Victoria Fink, co-owner and director of marketing and communications Comfort Keepers.

They hope to make this an annual event, and next year, fill up two vehicles.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com