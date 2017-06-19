Fill a Car, Comfort a Vet

A van-full of kitchen supplies was donated to the Veteran's Miracle Center of Erie, Monday morning.

Comfort Keepers and First Choice Auto of Fairview came together to 'fill up a car' with donated kitchen items for the VMC.

They drove the vehicle around the area collecting donations, and when they ran out of room, they upgraded to a dodge caravan.

They drove the supplies to the VMC and said how thankful they are for the communities support.

"We put all the seats down in that van, pushed the front seats forward and it was filled to capacity. We couldn't have fit one more thing in there," Linda Straub, co-owner of 1st Choice Auto in Fairview.

"Things just kept coming and coming and coming. It just really over-flowed out hearts and we were truly excited to bring all of these things here," said Victoria Fink, co-owner and director of marketing and communications Comfort Keepers.

They hope to make this an annual event, and next year, fill up two vehicles.