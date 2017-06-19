Titusville Police Chase Ends in Drug Charges - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Titusville Police Chase Ends in Drug Charges

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA -

One Titusville man sits in the Crawford County jail after leading police on a short high speed chase.

Just after 2:00 p.m., Monday afternoon, Joshua James Kinney (30), failed to comply with police when they attempted a routine traffic stop.
Instead of pulling over, Kinney led police on a chase on Washington Rd with speeds reaching as 70 mph, 
before turning onto Route 89.
Kinney eventually lost control of his Toyota pick up truck and crashed it. 

From there, he led police on a 150 yard foot-chase into nearby woods before being apprehended.
Upon arrest, police found numerous baggies of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Kinney was charged with possession with intent to deliver an illegal substance, among several traffic violations.
He failed to make bond that was set at $200,000.

