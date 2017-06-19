Man Injured in Bicycle Accident

An accident in Millcreek sent a bicyclist to the hospital.

The accident involving a bicycle and a car happened around 8:00 p.m., Monday evening.

According to police, Chad M. Klapthor was traveling west on his bike on W. 38th street near Amherst, when he swerved into the road, colliding with a car.

Klapthor was take to UPMC-Hamot for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not charged in the collision.

It was deemed unavoidable by investigators.