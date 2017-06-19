Man Injured in Bicycle Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Injured in Bicycle Accident

Posted:
ERIE, Pa. -

An accident in Millcreek sent a bicyclist to the hospital.
The accident involving a bicycle and a car happened around 8:00 p.m., Monday evening.
According to police, Chad M. Klapthor was traveling west on his bike on W. 38th street near Amherst, when he swerved into the road, colliding with a car. 
Klapthor was take to UPMC-Hamot for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was not charged in the collision.
It was deemed unavoidable by investigators.

