Road Closings in Millcreek

Some roads and cul-de-sacs will be closed for construction Tuesday.

These road closings will include:

Amherst (from W 42nd to Ivy)

Idyllbrook Ln (from Amherst to Old Zuck)

Idyllbrook Ct (from Idyllbrook Ln to Cul-de-sac)

Pleasant Valley (from Amherst to Crosswinds)

Shellbark (from Pleasant Valley to Cul-de-sac)

Pinebark (from Pleasant Valley to Cul-de-sac)

Oakbark (Pleasant Valley to Cul-de-sac)

Crosswinds (from Idyllbrook Ln to Cul-de-sac)

Treehaven Ct (from Amherst to Cul-de-sac)

This is part of the 2017 Millcreek Township Roadway Maintenance and Improvement Program.