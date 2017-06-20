East Side Shooting Victim Dies in Hospital

We have new information on yesterday's east side Erie shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

Coroner Lyell Cook just confirmed that one of the victims of the shooting has died.

The shooting victim was 19 years-old. He passed away at 4:20, Tuesday, at St. Vincent Hospital.

His name is currently not being released. An autopsy is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East 24th Street.

Two young men in a car were shot, along with a 16 year old male who was standing next to the driver's side window.

Police say all the shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

But it is not clear yet who fired the shots.

Police say the 16 year old is now hospitalized in stable condition.

He was shot in the face.

The two victims inside the car were both shot in the head.

An 18 year old man is now in critical condition.

Tuesday, a 19 year old man died at St. Vincent.

All other victims are at UPMC Hamot.

Detectives are busy trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Chief Don Dacus said, "They are trying to review surveillance video. They are canvasing the neighborhood to find any witnesses who may have any understanding of what the motive may have been.:"

Police are expected to search the car later today after they obtain a search warrant.

So far, they have not found the weapon used in the shooting.