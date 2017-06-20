Two Medical Marijuana Grower, Processor Permits for Area Awarded to New Castle, Brookville Businesses

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday announced the winners of the 12 grower and processor permits as part of the state's medical marijuana program.

The two permits available for the Northwest region - which includes Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties - will go to Holistic Farms in New Castle and Cresco Yeltrah in Brookville.

Permits were awarded based on a score system. You can review the score cards here.

A total of 457 applications were received, including 177 from interested growers/processors and 280 for dispensaries.

The dispensary permits will be awarded later this month.

Those companies that received permits have six months to get their operations up and running.