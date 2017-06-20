Hi everyone! I’m Meteorologist Reed McDonough, and I am very excited to join the First Warning Weather team!

I grew up in central New Jersey where, at a very young age, I recognized a strong passion for our Earth’s environment, specifically weather patterns. I was totally fascinated by all types of weather from severe storms to blizzards. When it was time to head off to college, I knew I only wanted to study one thing: meteorology. I packed my bags and headed down south to the University of Miami to major in meteorology, and ended up with minors in mathematics and broadcast journalism as well.

I am thrilled to be forecasting in Erie, where I will once again get to experience four seasons of weather! Lake-effect snow will be tricky, but I’m up for the challenge!

Outside of forecasting, my passions include anything outdoors! I love running, swimming, scuba diving skiing, and much more. I also enjoy traveling – experiencing people and cultures around the world.

Feel free to connect with me via social media or email. I would love to answer any questions, and would certainly appreciate tips for fun activities to try out in Erie!