Dog Fighting Defendant Breaks Down in Tears

The trial of an Erie man, accused of operating a dog fighting ring, continues in Erie County Court.
       

Danny Swift, 41, is charged with several counts of animal cruelty. Most of today's proceedings consisted of District Attorney Jack Daneri calling to the stand three Erie Police officers and two officials from the ANNA Shelter. They all described the wounds of three dogs that were involved in a fight in Swift's backyard the night of August 1 of last year.
     

During cross-examination, Defense Attorney Anthony Rodriguez is attempting  to convince the jury that the fight was unintentional and had nothing to do with organized dog fighting. Rodriguez also spent a lot of time questioning the integrity of lead police investigator Cheryl Frey. Frey is awaiting sentencing on a Homicide by Vehicle while DUI charge.
     

Rodriguez implied that Frey, by helping the district attorney in the Swift case, may get a recommendation for a lighter sentence from the D.A.  Rodriguez also implied that Frey may be out to get Swift.  He said Swift filed a complaint against Frey just hours before she responded to the dog fight call at Swift's home.

A strange occurrence also took place during the proceedings today. The judge had to call a 15 minute recess after Swift suddenly began to sob uncontrollably while Frey was on the witness stand. Swift re-gained his composure and was calm for the rest of the day.  The trial resumes tomorrow.
      

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
