Battery May Have Caused Fire at Central Tech High School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The Erie School District is closer to learning, what may have caused last month's fire, at Central Tech High School. 

Incoming Superintendent Brian Polito was at the school Tuesday, assessing the damage with clean up crews.

He said last week, they noticed some structural buckling on the second floor, which was expected.

Right now, they are working with the insurance company to clean up the area, so investigators can safely finish their work, and demolition of the damaged area can begin.

There is also speculation, a battery may have caused the fire.

"What we do know is that there was a laptop in there that was charging as well as a power drill that was charging. So again the investigators just want to get in, take a look at that, conclude the investigation and release the rest of the building to us," said Polito.

The clean up of smoke and soot, from the rest of the building, is on track, to be completed by July 15th.

