Erie County Companies Passed Over for Medical Marijuana Permits

Pennsylvania today announced the first permits for medical marijuana growing facilities, but no Erie County company was selected.

The state awarded 12 permits including two for a 13 county area of northwestern Pennsylvania.

But the growers picked would build their facilities in Brookville and New Castle.

Companies that proposed building in the City of Erie and Corry, were passed over in the selection process.

They had each promised to provide up to 60 good paying jobs to run an growing operation.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said, "Well these are jobs for Erie County. A new business for Erie County. We were all looking forward to the opportunity to have one of these facilities in our community and provide something new and different and something I think would have really helped our economy."

Losing companies have ten days to appeal today's decision.